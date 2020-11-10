Dev Deepawali: 'Statues of our deities are part of India's priceless legacy', says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 'Dev Deepawali Mahotsav' in UP's Varanasi on November 30.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended 'Dev Deepawali Mahotsav' along with PM Modi today.
Celebrations took place at large scale on this auspicious occasion.
Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "The statue of the Annapurna deity which was stolen over 100 years ago, is now on its way back here," "It is a matter of great fortune that 'Mata Annapurna' will come back to her original home.
Statues of our deities are part of our priceless legacy," he added.
