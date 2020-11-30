Paradise woman battling Covid-19 shares her story

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 4 minutes ago

As Butte County remains in the Purple Tier, COVID-19 cases are impacting families, Action News Now spoke to one Paradise woman about her complications.

the coronavirus has impacted so many - and now we are hearing from people right here at home who are dealing with it.

Action news now reporter amy lanski spoke to one paradise woman who is having slight complications while with this vicus virus.

Victoria sinclaire says she's mainly stayed around family, and has no idea how she would have gotten covid-19.

Victoria sinclaire: "i wash my hands constantly anytime there is a hand sanitizer, i mean my hands are gross from all the handsanitizer.

I wear a mask anytime i go somewhere.

We stay home a lot more, as far as i can tell i have basically done everything to minimize my risk.

We did have my parents come over on thanksgiving."

She says thanksgiving day she felt fine, but started feeling symtons black friday then was diagnosed with covid-19 yesterday.

"you know when the doctor came in and said you tested positive for covid i was like there's no way, i am not needing to be on a ventilator i did not feel like i was sick enough to have covid."

Sinclaire says because of her weight the doctors told her she needs to watch her oxygen levels, so they gave her a pulse ox.

"this is the normal one that you put on your finger, because i have fake nails, i have to wear it sideways and it ends up it records it and right now i am 95 which is awesome, normally i am 100, but 95 i will take."

Doctors told sinclaire anything below 89 she has to go back in.

She added it's been hard, heer two grandkids live with her, one of her daughters, and her husband.

They were told unless they start having symptoms they don't need to be tested, so she is quarantining alone in her room, and says it feels like she has a bad influenza.

"i feel like i have something really heavy on my chest that makes it hard to take a deep breath or want to.

I am trying not to cough because when i cough it feels like your brain is being thrown against the scull really hard."

Through all of this sinclaire has one message for others.

"it's like year this is really, but itss like if that is the worst part of your day, be thankful because having covid is way worse than wearing a mask."

Sinclaire added it can happen to anyone.

As of right now sinclaire is still at home... but she says her pulse ox levels are dropping when she sleeps so she might need to go back