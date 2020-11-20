George Clooney's most fulfilling role



Related videos from verified sources Felicity Jones' baby news helped shape George Clooney's new film



George Clooney has Felicity Jones' baby son to thank for making his new movie, The Midnight Sky, extra special, because her pregnancy news made him rethink the whole story. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 6 days ago Amal Clooney Joked About Sharing a Husband With Meryl Streep



"It does occur to me that we have something special in common ... " Credit: InStyle Duration: 01:07 Published 1 week ago Amal Clooney jokes about Meryl Streep's 'marriage' to George



Amal Clooney joked about Meryl Streep's "marriage" to her husband George Clooney while accepting the Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award at the online CPJ International Press Freedom Awards. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:49 Published 1 week ago