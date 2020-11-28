Global  
 

Callie Brownson to Be 1st Female Interim Position Coach in NFL History.

The Cleveland Browns' Chief of Staff will make NFL history during Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since current tight ends coach Drew Petzing's wife just gave birth to their first child, he did not make the trip with the Browns.

As a result, Brownson, who is in her first season with the Browns after spending time with the Buffalo Bills as an intern.

Will serve as tight ends coach on Sunday.

In January, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke highly of Brownson.

She's someone that has worked on the offensive side of the ball, worked on special teams, has a great knowledge of the game .., Kevin Stefanski, via statement.

... and I want to let her expand that knowledge and develop her as a head coach, Kevin Stefanski, via statement


