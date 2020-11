Thanksgiving Box Office: 'Croods 2' Ahead of Projections With $14.2M Debut | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:34s - Published 8 minutes ago Thanksgiving Box Office: 'Croods 2' Ahead of Projections With $14.2M Debut | THR News Despite the most challenged Thanksgiving box office in modern times, 'The Croods: A New Age' managed to come in ahead of projections with a five-day holiday debut of $14.2 million, including $9.7 million for the weekend. 0

