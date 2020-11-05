New Study Raises The Question: Does Vitamin D Help Treat COVID-19 Or Not?

Multiple studies have suggested that vitamin D could prevent COVID-19 infections--or at least reduce the severity of the novel coronavirus's symptoms. But according to Business Insider, new research says patients with severe COVID-19 don't seem to benefit from taking large doses of vitamin D.

Researchers from the University of Sao Paolo, Brazil, looked at 240 Brazilian patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 between June and October.