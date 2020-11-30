ESPN: Ravens and Steelers game moved to Wednesday

Report: Steelers Vs. Ravens Game Postponed To Wednesday



The Ravens-Steelers game has reportedly been postponed again. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:27 Published 41 minutes ago

Ravens Game Against Steelers Moved To Wednesday, Per Report



The NFL canceled the Baltimore Ravens' practice scheduled for Monday morning and moved the team's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers again, per an ESPN report. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:33 Published 41 minutes ago