|
|
|
Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers Game Postponed Due to COVID-19
Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers Game Postponed Due to COVID-19
The NFL made the announcement on Wednesday after several Ravens players and staff members were placed on the COVID-19 Reserve List.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The NFL's Thanksgiving plate just got a little lighter, as the league postponed the game between the...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Several Steelers players complained about their Thanksgiving game against the Ravens being postponed...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|