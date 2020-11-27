Global  
 

London Zoo's meerkats get mailbox to send their Christmas letters to Santa

London Zoo's meerkats get mailbox to send their Christmas letters to Santa

London Zoo's meerkats get mailbox to send their Christmas letters to Santa

The meerkats are sending their Christmas letters to Santa ahead of the zoo’s reopening in December.


