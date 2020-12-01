Magnum P.I. 3x01 - Clip from the season premiere - Double Jeopardy

Magnum P.I.

3x01 Sneak Peek Clip - Double Jeopardy- Season Premiere - Magnum and Higgins’ new clients hire them to find their missing brother last seen on the island, leading to Higgins being shot and TC abducted when a secret case of revenge is revealed during the investigation.

Also, Higgins (and Magnum!) are surprised when her surgeon asks her out, on the third season premiere of MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Dec.

4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

“Hawaii Five-0’s” Kimee Balmilero and Shawn Garnett guest star.