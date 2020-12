MY DAY movie trailer

MY DAY movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Teenage runaway Ally loses a package.

She must pay her drug dealer boss back, or pay with her life.

This is Her Life, thank God it's not yours ------------------------------------------------------ MY DAY ------------------------------------------------------ Release Date: December 8, 2020 (Digital and VOD) Directed By: Ibrahim Miiro Written By: Ibrahim Miiro, Shirley Day Produced By: Ibrahim Miiro / Robyn Fox Starring: Hannah Laresa Smith | Mike Kinsey | Karl Jackson | Jade Asha Distributor: Trinity Creative Partnership Production Company: Trim Cut Productions Genre: Drama Rating: TV-MA Language: English Runtime: 90 Min