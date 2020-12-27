Forever Movie - Ivan Botha, DonnaLee Roberts, Elize Cawood

Forever Movie trailer HD (Vir Altyd) - Plot synopsis: Childhood friends, Nina and Hugo chose different paths in life.

Years later, Hugo returns to his hometown unbeknownst to him, the day before Nina's wedding.

Events on the wedding day throw them back together and they embark on a new adventure.

Director: Jaco Smit Cast: Ivan Botha, DonnaLee Roberts, Elize Cawood