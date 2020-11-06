Global  
 

World Aids Day 2020: What is the theme, signifance and history of this day|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:09s - Published
World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year.

World Aids Day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), which is spread by a virus called human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Theme of World AIDS Day 2020 is Global solidarity, resilient services.

World AIDS day is marked by the WHO as a global public health campaign.

Globally, 12.6 million people living with HIV still don't have access to treatment according to the United Nations.

An estimated 38,000,000 people are living with HIV in 2019 according to the WHO.

HIV continues to be a major global public health issue, having claimed almost 33 million lives so far.

