'Delhi Chalo': Congress workers, protestors engage in verbal spat at Burari's Nirankari ground

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said the all-party meeting to discuss Covid-19 was a "show-off". RJD leader said his party was not invited to the meeting. PM Modi held an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country. PM Modi said the vaccine is likely to be available in a few weeks. PM Modi added that eight vaccines are in different trial stages in India.
Congress senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reacted on all-party meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the COVID-19 situation. Questioning Centre's leadership, he said that there's no roadmap for vaccination of normal people. "It (govt) stated that those who need to be vaccinated will be vaccinated but who's going to decide this? No plan was discussed how the vaccine will be given to the poor, during all-party meet," he said.
Farmers stayed put at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, the government designated place for the protest, as their 'Delhi Chalo' protest entered day 08 on December 03. Delegation of farmers will meet Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today. Meanwhile, security has been tightened around Singhu border. Delhi borders have been blocked by thousands of farmers from neighbouring states, mainly Punjab, to intensify their protest against three new farm laws, which the government believes will benefit the growers. While the protesting farmers, fear that the new reforms will leave them at the mercy of big corporates.
Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 02, the national convenor of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Sardar VM Singh spoke on farmers' protest. Singh said, "It shows that the government will talk to those who take the law into their hands. Now, that the government has deceived the farmers of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, there is no point in staying here in Burari (Delhi)," he added.
Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 02, the national convenor of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Sardar VM Singh spoke on farmers protest. Singh said, "The Home Minister had said that the government will talk to farmers who will sit in Burari. After his appeal, farmers from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh came here but the government didn't invite us for talks yesterday (December 01)."
DJ system installed in tractors entertained protesting farmers at Singhu border. It motivated the protestors to continue their struggle. Farmers were seen dancing to the tunes of Punjabi music. Sound system has also been installed at Delhi-Noida border. Song 'Mera rang de basanti chola' was being played to boost farmers' morale. The farmers protest has entered Day 9. They are agitating against the new farm laws.
Security personnel continued to guard Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana border) as farmers' protest against the centre's farm laws entered Day 9. A meeting of farmer leaders with the central government will take place tomorrow. Delhi borders have been blocked by thousands of farmers from neighbouring states, mainly Punjab, to intensify their protest against three new farm laws, which the government believes will benefit the farmers. While the protesting farmers, fear that the new reforms will leave them at the mercy of big corporates.
A heated argument reportedly broke out between protesting farmers and Congress workers in Delhi. Cadre of the main Opposition party had set up tents at the Nirankari Samagam ground in Delhi's Burari to..
