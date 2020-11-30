Global  
 

'Delhi Chalo': Congress workers, protestors engage in verbal spat at Burari's Nirankari ground

Congress workers and a group of farmers engaged in a verbal spat at Nirankari ground in Burari.

Delhi Congress wing is providing tea and refreshment to the farmers, who are protesting against Centre's three farm laws.

However, Congress workers alleged that the protestors were from AAP.

The group of farmers, who indulged into a verbal spat with Congress party demanded to remove banners of any political party.


Covid vaccine: Congress, RJD raise concerns after PM Modi holds all-party meet [Video]

Covid vaccine: Congress, RJD raise concerns after PM Modi holds all-party meet

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised concerns after the all-party meeting. The Congress leader said there was no roadmap discussed for vaccinating common people. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said the all-party meeting to discuss Covid-19 was a “show-off”. RJD leader said his party was not invited to the meeting. PM Modi held an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country. PM Modi said the vaccine is likely to be available in a few weeks. PM Modi added that eight vaccines are in different trial stages in India. Watch the full video for more details.

Congress to make new members in Scheduled Caste wing to ensure social justice: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

 Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the party will make new members in its Scheduled Caste wing to ensure..
COVID-19: Adhir Ranjan questions Centre over 'lack of plan' on vaccinating poor [Video]

COVID-19: Adhir Ranjan questions Centre over 'lack of plan' on vaccinating poor

Congress senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reacted on all-party meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the COVID-19 situation. Questioning Centre's leadership, he said that there's no roadmap for vaccination of normal people. "It (govt) stated that those who need to be vaccinated will be vaccinated but who's going to decide this? No plan was discussed how the vaccine will be given to the poor, during all-party meet," he said.

Rajinikanth will not click in politics: Congress leader Veerappa Moily

 Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will not click in the southern state's politics, where the ethos of Dravidian culture has always manifested, senior Congress leader M..
'Delhi Chalo' protest enters Day 8 [Video]

'Delhi Chalo' protest enters Day 8

Farmers stayed put at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, the government designated place for the protest, as their 'Delhi Chalo' protest entered day 08 on December 03. Delegation of farmers will meet Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today. Meanwhile, security has been tightened around Singhu border. Delhi borders have been blocked by thousands of farmers from neighbouring states, mainly Punjab, to intensify their protest against three new farm laws, which the government believes will benefit the growers. While the protesting farmers, fear that the new reforms will leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

Govt deceived farmers of UP, Uttarakhand, no point staying in Burari: Sardar Singh [Video]

Govt deceived farmers of UP, Uttarakhand, no point staying in Burari: Sardar Singh

Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 02, the national convenor of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Sardar VM Singh spoke on farmers' protest. Singh said, "It shows that the government will talk to those who take the law into their hands. Now, that the government has deceived the farmers of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, there is no point in staying here in Burari (Delhi)," he added.

'Govt didn't invite All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee for talks on Dec 01': Sardar Singh [Video]

'Govt didn't invite All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee for talks on Dec 01': Sardar Singh

Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 02, the national convenor of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Sardar VM Singh spoke on farmers protest. Singh said, "The Home Minister had said that the government will talk to farmers who will sit in Burari. After his appeal, farmers from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh came here but the government didn't invite us for talks yesterday (December 01)."

Mumbai offers highest quality of life, Chennai treats its women best: Study

 Overall, Mumbai tops the list of 14, followed closely by Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai. But so important is the gender role index that quality of life rankings of..
DJ tractors acts as morale boosters for protesting farmers [Video]

DJ tractors acts as morale boosters for protesting farmers

DJ system installed in tractors entertained protesting farmers at Singhu border. It motivated the protestors to continue their struggle. Farmers were seen dancing to the tunes of Punjabi music. Sound system has also been installed at Delhi-Noida border. Song 'Mera rang de basanti chola' was being played to boost farmers' morale. The farmers protest has entered Day 9. They are agitating against the new farm laws.

Security personnel on alert at Tikri border as farmers' protest continues [Video]

Security personnel on alert at Tikri border as farmers' protest continues

Security personnel continued to guard Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana border) as farmers' protest against the centre's farm laws entered Day 9. A meeting of farmer leaders with the central government will take place tomorrow. Delhi borders have been blocked by thousands of farmers from neighbouring states, mainly Punjab, to intensify their protest against three new farm laws, which the government believes will benefit the farmers. While the protesting farmers, fear that the new reforms will leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

Youth Congress workers face water cannons after gheraoing Haryana CM's residence [Video]

Youth Congress workers face water cannons after gheraoing Haryana CM's residence

Punjab Youth Congress workers faced water cannons from Police in Chandigarh after they gheraoed the residence of Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar on December 02. The protest by the Youth Congress..

Watch | Protesting farmers vs Congress workers: Heated argument over posters [Video]

Watch | Protesting farmers vs Congress workers: Heated argument over posters

A heated argument reportedly broke out between protesting farmers and Congress workers in Delhi. Cadre of the main Opposition party had set up tents at the Nirankari Samagam ground in Delhi's Burari to..

Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates [Video]

Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates

The protest from farmers against the Modi government’s recently passed farm bills has now entered its fifth day. The farmers who rejected the Centre’s talks offer have now threatened to block entry..

