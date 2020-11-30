'Delhi Chalo': Congress workers, protestors engage in verbal spat at Burari's Nirankari ground

Congress workers and a group of farmers engaged in a verbal spat at Nirankari ground in Burari.

Delhi Congress wing is providing tea and refreshment to the farmers, who are protesting against Centre's three farm laws.

However, Congress workers alleged that the protestors were from AAP.

The group of farmers, who indulged into a verbal spat with Congress party demanded to remove banners of any political party.