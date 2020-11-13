Daily Punch - Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to get married on December 25

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to get married on December 25.

In other news Manoj Bajpayee, Sakshi Tanwar, and Neena Gupta are coming together for a thriller drama titled Dial 100 For more watch bigg boss


'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' has been released for movie lovers amid the pandemic. Moviegoers in Mumbai gave thumbs up to Manoj Bajpayee's acting in the movie. "It was a great movie, loved everyone's acting," said a movie lover. The movie, directed by Abhishek Sharma, is a complete family entertainer with amazing performances, great comedy, and melodious music.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:34Published
A quintessential Bollywood comedies — a mix of romance and drama — Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari makes you laugh a little with its brainless humour. Sometimes it's over the top funny and sometimes below average, but on a whole, a decent watch. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Manoj Bajpayee in leading roles. And with a bunch of seasoned actors as the supporting cast, the film gets its groove. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a story of Madhu Mangal Rane play by Manoj Bajpayee who is a wedding detective and is out to find the last man standing to save future brides from falling for the wrong guy. His current tally stands at 48 potential grooms, and the 49th turns out to be closer home when 'Doodhwala' Suraj Singh Dhillon played by Diljjit Dosanjh falls in love with Rane's sister Turshi Rane played by Fatima Sana Shaikh. Will Rane let his sister have her love or will the detective take over and do what he's best at - breaking marriage. A family comedy, the film releases on November 15 in theatres and happens to be the first one to have a theatrical release after eight months of the nationwide shutdown.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:21Published

Actress Gauahar Khan is all set to marry choreographer and social media influencer Zaid Darbar on December 25. #Gaza #Zaiddarbar #GauaharKhan

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:03Published
Actress Gauahar Khan and her beau Zaid Darbar are back from their Dubai vacation. The duo were snapped on Monday at Mumbai airport. #GauaharKhan #GauaharZaid #GauaharZaidlovestorie

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:50Published
Actress Gauahar Khan recently shared the news of her engagement to Zaid Darbar on Instagram.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:36Published