Jetski Riding Santas Gather To Make Waves for Charity Along Australia’s Gold Coast! Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:48s - Published 4 minutes ago Surfs up, Santa! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Santas ditch sleighs for jet skis in Australia



An estimated 150 people dressed as Santa Claus took to the waters on jetskis along Australia's iconic Gold Coast to raise money for children in residential care. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:46 Published 2 hours ago