WEB EXTRA: Lonely Elephant Finds New Home

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:54s
The "world's loneliest elephant" got a new home thanks in part to Cher.


Lonely Elephant Meets Another and Shakes Trunks For the First Time in Ages [Video]

Lonely Elephant Meets Another and Shakes Trunks For the First Time in Ages

It’s a long story with a happy ending. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:54
Pakistan's lonely elephant starts new life in Cambodia [Video]

Pakistan's lonely elephant starts new life in Cambodia

A 36-year-old elephant that's spent years living alone in a Pakistani zoo has arrived in Cambodia after being rescued. Flora Bradley Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01
Elephant leaves zoo for better conditions at sanctuary in Cambodia [Video]

Elephant leaves zoo for better conditions at sanctuary in Cambodia

The “world's loneliest elephant” was given a farewell party before being transported to animal sanctuary Lonely elephant finds new home in Cambodia

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 01:03