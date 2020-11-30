WEB EXTRA: Lonely Elephant Finds New Home
The "world's loneliest elephant" got a new home thanks in part to Cher.
Lonely Elephant Meets Another and Shakes Trunks For the First Time in AgesIt’s a long story with a happy ending. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Pakistan's lonely elephant starts new life in CambodiaA 36-year-old elephant that's spent years living alone in a Pakistani zoo has arrived in Cambodia after being rescued. Flora Bradley Watson reports.
Elephant leaves zoo for better conditions at sanctuary in CambodiaThe “world's loneliest elephant” was given a farewell party before being transported to animal sanctuary Lonely elephant finds new home in Cambodia