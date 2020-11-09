Global  
 

K-pop law allows BTS stars to delay military duty

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:24s - Published
South Korea's parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to allow globally recognized K-pop artists such as BTS to postpone their mandatory military service to age 30.

Adam Reed reports.


