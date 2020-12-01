Chick-fil-A changed Golden Angel Tree in Tupelo

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 weeks ago

Chick-fil-A created a new version of Golden Angel Tree in Tupelo because of the coronavirus.

About helping a senior citizen this christmas, the thompson square chick- fil-a in tupelo wants to hear from you!

The golden angel tree pickup and drop-off is underway at the thompson square chick- fil-a in tupelo.

Its important people act now to make sure they drop off their gifts by the december 12th deadline.

We set up outside we have a pickup box right outside of the door we have about 400 golden angels this that need adopting very simple come in you get a tag out of the box you go out and buy the things that are on the tag you attach the tag to the bag that you return.

People can also make cash donations.

That money will be used to purchase gifts and items for the residents at area nursing facilities.

