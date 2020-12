David Chang Wins $1 Million for Southern Smoke on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Video Credit: Food & Wine - Duration: 00:59s - Published 1 minute ago David Chang Wins $1 Million for Southern Smoke on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Chang is the first celebrity to take home the top prize on the rebooted game show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Chef David Chang on historic "Millionaire" win for Charity Chef and restaurateur David Chang discusses his historic "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" win. And,...

CBS News - Published 1 hour ago