At least five people killed after German man drives car into crowd

A man drove a car at high speed through a pedestrian zone in the south-westernGerman city of Trier on Tuesday, killing five people – including a nine-month-old child, and seriously injuring many more, officials said.


A nine-month-old baby is among the victims, police said, adding that the suspect did not appear to have a 'political or religious motive'

 At least four people were killed and 15 injured today when they were hit by a car in the southwestern German city of Trier, police said. Regional Premier Malu..
A car drove at high speed into a pedestrian zone in the south-western Germancity of Trier, killing at least two people and seriously injuring 15 othersbefore being stopped by police, officials said. The driver, identified as a 51-year-old German man from the area, was arrested at the scene and the vehiclewas impounded, Trier police spokesman Karl-Peter Jochem said, according tonews agency dpa.

 "I just walked through the city center and it was just horrible," the mayor of Trier said.
A man drove a car at high speed through a pedestrian zone in the south-western German city of Trier...
Police in Trier said five people were killed after a car had driven into them in the pedestrian zone...
Police were seen on the streets of Trier in western Germany on Tiuesday (December 1) after a car drove into a pedestrian zone killing at least two.

