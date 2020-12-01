All The Bits And Pieces That Your Mortgage Payment Actually Covers

If you've never bought a home before, you may be surprised to learn that there's a lot to know about mortgages.

In its simplest form, a mortgage is a type of loan.

It's used for buying a home, and it's repaid in monthly installments--usually over 15 to 30 years.

According to Business Insider, the payment you finally end up paying for your mortgage actually covers a number of things.

The principal is the amount the lender gives you upfront.