|
|
|
'Juno' actor comes out as transgender
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:07s - Published
'Juno' actor comes out as transgender
The Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" and "The Umbrella Academy," formerly known as Ellen Page, on Tuesday said he was a transgender person and had changed his first name to Elliot.
This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of “Juno” and Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,”...
CTV News - Published
Also reported by •CBS News •CBC.ca •BBC News •Upworthy
|
Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page, the star of “Juno,” “Inception” and “The Umbrella...
Denver Post - Published
Also reported by •CBC.ca •PinkNews •Washington Post •BBC News
|
A big step! Juno star Ellen Page has come out as a transgender male named Elliot via Twitter on...
OK! Magazine - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|