'Juno' actor comes out as transgender

'Juno' actor comes out as transgender

'Juno' actor comes out as transgender

The Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" and "The Umbrella Academy," formerly known as Ellen Page, on Tuesday said he was a transgender person and had changed his first name to Elliot.

Juno (film) Juno (film) 2007 film directed by Jason Reitman

Ellen Page Ellen Page Canadian actress

Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated actor who has starred in 'Juno' and 'The Umbrella Academy,' has announced he is transgender.

The Umbrella Academy (TV series) The Umbrella Academy (TV series) American superhero streaming television series

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page, formerly Ellen Page, announced Tuesday that he is transgender.

