Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elliot Page's wife wants to keep her gender identity private

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Elliot Page's wife wants to keep her gender identity private

Elliot Page's wife wants to keep her gender identity private

The wife of actor Elliot Page wants to keep her gender identity private following the Juno star's decision to tell fans he is transgender and non-binary.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ellen Page Ellen Page Canadian actress

'Juno' actor comes out as transgender [Video]

'Juno' actor comes out as transgender

The Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" and "The Umbrella Academy," formerly known as Ellen Page, on Tuesday said he was a transgender person and had changed his first name to Elliot. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published
Elliot Page, Formerly Known as Ellen Page, Comes Out as Transgender, Non-Binary | THR News [Video]

Elliot Page, Formerly Known as Ellen Page, Comes Out as Transgender, Non-Binary | THR News

Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated actor who has starred in 'Juno' and 'The Umbrella Academy,' has announced he is transgender.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:43Published

Elliot Page, Oscar-nominated actor, announces he is transgender

 Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated actor known for roles in "Juno" and Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy," announced Tuesday that he is transgender. Page, formerly..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender [Video]

Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender

In what’s being viewed as a watershed moment for the trans community, the Oscar-nominated star of the movie Juno has come out as transgender. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published
Oscar-Nominated Actor Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender [Video]

Oscar-Nominated Actor Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender

Actor/producer Elliot Page comes out as transgender on social media.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:14Published
Celebrities Share Their Love And Support For Elliot Page [Video]

Celebrities Share Their Love And Support For Elliot Page

Less than 24 hours after coming out as transgender, celebrities like Julianne Moore, Miley Cyrus and Canada's Prime Minster Justin Trudeau share their love and support for Elliot Page and the trans..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 00:49Published