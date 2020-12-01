Elliot Page, 'JUNO' Star, Shares Transgender Identity
Elliot Page, the actress formerly known as Ellen Page, has come out as transgender.
On Tuesday, the Oscar-nominated star revealed they are transgender and identify as non-binary.
Non-binary is a term used to describe a person whose gender identity is neither man nor woman.
Page said their pronouns are "he" and "they." "I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."