‘Umbrella Academy’ star Elliot Page shares transgender identity
The Oscar-nominated star of 'Juno' and 'The Umbrella Academy' took to social media to announce that he is transgender.
Emma Portner 'so proud' of Elliot Page: 'Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world'Emma Portner is "so proud" of Elliot Page after he came out as transgender.
The impact of Elliot Page announcing that he is transgender and non-binaryUSA TODAY's David Oliver discusses the impact of "Juno" and "Umbrella Academy" star Elliot Page announcing that he is transgender and non-binary.
‘Juno’ Actor Elliot Page Comes Out As TransgenderOscar-nominated actor Elliot Page, formerly Ellen Page, announced Tuesday that he is transgender.