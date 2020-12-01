Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender
In what’s being viewed as a watershed moment for the trans community, the Oscar-nominated star of the movie Juno has come out as transgender.
CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Celebrities Share Their Love And Support For Elliot PageLess than 24 hours after coming out as transgender, celebrities like Julianne Moore, Miley Cyrus and Canada's Prime Minster Justin Trudeau share their love and support for Elliot Page and the trans..
Celebrities Are Sharing Their Support and Admiration for Elliot PageThe 'Juno' star came out as trans and used his coming out post as a call to action for lawmakers.
Elliot Page Announced He Is Transgender“I feel lucky to be writing this,” the Oscar-nominated Juno star shared.