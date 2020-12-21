Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:59s - Published 4 minutes ago

Elliot Page Thanks Supporters Since Coming out as Transgender

Page came out as trans at the beginning of December.

His announcement was met with overwhelming support from both fans and celebrities.

On Dec.

20, the 'Umbrella Academy' star took to Instagram to thank his supporters while also sharing a new selfie.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

Your love and support has been the greatest gift.

Stay safe.

Be there for each other.

, Elliot Page, via Instagram.

If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline.

See you in 2021.

Xoxo Elliot, Elliot Page, via Instagram.

Trans Lifeline is a “non-profit organization offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis – for the trans community, by the trans community.”.

TranSanta provides holiday presents to transgender youth.

It was co-founded by 'Pose' star Indya Moore