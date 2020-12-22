Elliot Page Thanks Fans And Supporters

Global  
 

Elliot Page expressed gratitude to his supporters after sharing that he identifies as non-binary and transgender.

The actor wrote in a post on Sunday; "Your love and support has been the greatest gift".

Elliot went on to say: "If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline See you in 2021, Xoxo Elliot".

In a post on social media earlier this month, the star said he uses the pronouns "he" and "they".

Page's wife, Emma Portner, showed her love and support online, writing: "I am so proud of @elliotpage.


