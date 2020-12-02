Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Actor 'Elliot Page' comes out as transgender and non-binary

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Actor 'Elliot Page' comes out as transgender and non-binary

Actor 'Elliot Page' comes out as transgender and non-binary

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page has come out as transgender.

Formerly known as Ellen Page, Elliott is transgender and non-binary, meaning the gender identity is neither man nor woman.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The impact of Elliot Page announcing that he is transgender and non-binary

USA TODAY's David Oliver discusses the impact of "Juno" and "Umbrella Academy" star Elliot Page...
USATODAY.com - Published

Oscar-nominated star of "Juno," "Inception" Elliot Page comes out as transgender

Elliot Page, star of such films as "Juno" and "Inception," came out as transgender and non-binary in...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Elliot Page, 'JUNO' Star, Shares Transgender Identity [Video]

Elliot Page, 'JUNO' Star, Shares Transgender Identity

Elliot Page, the actress formerly known as Ellen Page, has come out as transgender. On Tuesday, the Oscar-nominated star revealed they are transgender and identify as non-binary. Non-binary is a term..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Elliot Page’s Wife Shares Heartfelt Message [Video]

Elliot Page’s Wife Shares Heartfelt Message

“Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself.” The actor’s wife, Emma Portner, shared a loving message of support after he came out as transgender.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:15Published
Elliot Page Announced He Is Transgender [Video]

Elliot Page Announced He Is Transgender

“I feel lucky to be writing this,” the Oscar-nominated Juno star shared.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:58Published