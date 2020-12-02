Actor 'Elliot Page' comes out as transgender and non-binary
7 minutes ago
Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page has come out as transgender.
Formerly known as Ellen Page, Elliott is transgender and non-binary, meaning the gender identity is neither man nor woman.
