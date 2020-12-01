Juno Oscar Nominee Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender: 'My Joy Is Real, But It Is Also Fragile'
Elliot Page came out as a trans man with the pronouns he/they on Tuesday
'Juno' actor comes out as transgender The Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" and "The Umbrella Academy," formerly known as Ellen Page, on Tuesday said he was a transgender person and had changed his first name to Elliot. This report produced.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07 Published 29 minutes ago
Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Announces He is Transgender Elliot Page has come out as transgender. The star of movies like Juno and TV shows like The Umbrella Academy, formerly known as Ellen Page, posted about his transition on social media on Tuesday. Credit: Entertainment Weekly Duration: 01:53 Published 31 minutes ago