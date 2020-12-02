Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons

CNN reports President Donald Trump's associates are making appeals to him in the hopes of obtaining pardons before he leaves office.

The appeals come on the heels of Trump's decision to pardon his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Nine individuals in Trump's orbit, including Flynn and GOP operative Roger Stone, have been indicted or found guilty of various criminal conspiracies.

A source says one such individual asking for a free pass is Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Recently, Giuliani has been leading the President's longshot legal battles to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Prior to the election, Giuliani was actively seeking 'oppo research' on Hunter Biden for Biden's business dealings in Ukraine.