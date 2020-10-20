Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zidane vows to fight on after CL defeat

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Zidane vows to fight on after CL defeat

Zidane vows to fight on after CL defeat

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane says he will not resign after defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk threatened their progress in the Champions League.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane says he will not resign after defeat

Zinedine Zidane says he is "not going to resign" after defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk left Real Madrid's...
BBC Sport - Published

'I am not going to resign, not at all' - Zidane defiant as Real's qualification hopes suffer blow

Zinedine Zidane says he is "not going to resign" after defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk left Real Madrid's...
BBC News - Published

News24.com | Liverpool advance in Champions League, Real Madrid defeat heaps pressure on Zidane

Curtis Jones sent a depleted Liverpool through to the Champions League last 16, while Zinedine Zidane...
News24 - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'Zidane has a lot of soul-searching to do' [Video]

'Zidane has a lot of soul-searching to do'

LaLiga TV presenter Semra Hunter says Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane will have a lot to think about over the international break following their 4-1 defeat at Valencia.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:04Published
Zidane accepts criticism after Real loss ahead of Champions opener [Video]

Zidane accepts criticism after Real loss ahead of Champions opener

Zidane accpets criticism after Cadiz defeat

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:08Published