'I won't resign' says Zidane after another Champions League defeat

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:02s - Published
'I won't resign' says Zidane after another Champions League defeat

'I won't resign' says Zidane after another Champions League defeat

Zinedine Zidane says he will not resign after a second Champions League defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk leaves Real Madrid in danger of failing to progress from the group stage.


'I am not going to resign, not at all' - Zidane defiant as Real's qualification hopes suffer blow

 Zinedine Zidane says he is "not going to resign" after defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk left Real Madrid's hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 in the..
BBC News
Zidane laments Real's awful start, lack of consistency [Video]

Zidane laments Real's awful start, lack of consistency

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane cannot explain why his team played so poorly in their 2-1 loss at home to Alaves, just three days after beating Inter Milan so comprehensively in the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:12Published

Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City’s performance in Porto stalemate [Video]

Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City’s performance in Porto stalemate

Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Post-match press conference with Manchester Citymanager Pep Guardiola following their 0-0 draw with Porto in the ChampionsLeague.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

'Most important, most difficult, most exceptional win' - Klopp hails depleted Liverpool

 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's victory over Ajax feels like "one of the biggest Champions League nights" since he took charge in 2015.
BBC News

'One of biggest Champions League nights' - Klopp hails depleted Liverpool

 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's victory over Ajax feels like "one of the biggest Champions League nights" since he took charge in 2015.
BBC News

Real Madrid's CL hopes damaged with 2-0 loss to Shakhtar

 KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing..
WorldNews

Tete: Shakhtar Donetsk youngster who tore apart Real Madrid

 After helping Shakhtar Donetsk to a stunning Champions League win at Real Madrid in October, Brazilian 20-year-old Tete tells BBC Sport he is eyeing more of the..
BBC News

News24.com | Liverpool advance in Champions League, Real Madrid defeat heaps pressure on Zidane

Curtis Jones sent a depleted Liverpool through to the Champions League last 16, while Zinedine Zidane...
News24 - Published

Pressure mounts on Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid are left in Champions League trouble with defeat at Shakhtar Donetsk

The pressure continues to mount on under-fire manager Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid suffered a 2-0...
talkSPORT - Published

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane says he will not resign after defeat

Zinedine Zidane says he is "not going to resign" after defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk left Real Madrid's...
BBC Sport - Published


Zidane vows to fight on after CL defeat [Video]

Zidane vows to fight on after CL defeat

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane says he will not resign after defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk threatened their progress in the Champions League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:34Published
Fernandes double helps United avenge Istanbul defeat [Video]

Fernandes double helps United avenge Istanbul defeat

Bruno Fernandes scores a double to help Manchester United topple Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:47Published
Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir was 'a punch in our stomach' [Video]

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Champions League defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir was 'a punch in our stomach'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described Manchester United's Champions League defeatto Istanbul Basaksehir as "a punch in our stomach". “The only way I know of –well, I hope the players as well – to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published