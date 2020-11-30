Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Iran's Nuclear Chief, Fakhrizadeh, Was Assassinated

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:04s - Published
How Iran's Nuclear Chief, Fakhrizadeh, Was Assassinated

How Iran's Nuclear Chief, Fakhrizadeh, Was Assassinated

ABSARD, IRAN — Iranian journalist Mohamad Ahwaze claims to have received leaked information from the country's government about the assassination of Iran's leading nuclear scientist on Friday.

Ahwaze says the attack was carried out by 12 gunmen, who were supported by a team of 50 operatives providing them with information and logistics.

He says the hit squad knew Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's security convoy was on its way to his holiday home and were waiting in ambush at a traffic circle marking the entrance to the town of Absard.

As the convoy entered the traffic circle, a car bomb exploded, hitting the rear security car.

The 12 attackers then opened fire on the middle car with machine guns and 2 sniper rifles.

According to Ahwaze one of the attackers then dragged the scientist out of his car and executed him.

The attackers then disappeared, and so far not one attacker has been caught.

The Iranian Fars News Agency gave a conflicting report, saying that there were no gunmen, and that the attack was done by firing a remote-controlled machine gun mounted on the truck that later exploded.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Killing Iran's nuclear weapons chief was justified. But it wasn't wise

When Israel weighed up the targeted killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, there are ten criteria it should...
Haaretz - Published

Iran has a range of options to retaliate against Israel after assassination

Revenge for the killing of the nuclear arms program chief Fakhrizadeh could be carried out on the...
Haaretz - Published

Scientist killing will not help bid to revive Iran nuclear deal, says EU's foreign affairs chief

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed while driving through the city of Absard, east of Tehran, by “armed...
euronews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Scientist killing will not help bid to revive Iran nuclear deal, says EU's foreign affairs chief [Video]

Scientist killing will not help bid to revive Iran nuclear deal, says EU's foreign affairs chief

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed while driving through the city of Absard, east of Tehran, by “armed terrorist elements” using explosives and machine-gun fire, the Iranian state broadcaster said.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:53Published
Iran parliament moves to halt IAEA access to nuclear sites [Video]

Iran parliament moves to halt IAEA access to nuclear sites

The proposed changes could allow Iran to resume uranium enrichment at levels of 20 percent.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:14Published
Senior Iranian official accuses Israel over nuclear scientist's killing [Video]

Senior Iranian official accuses Israel over nuclear scientist's killing

Israel accused of using remote-controlled weapons to kill its top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published