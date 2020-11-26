Record COVID death tolls reported in Turkey

Watch: 9th International Sand Art Festival begins in Odisha amid Covid curbs



The ninth edition of the International Sand Art Festival kicked-off at the Chandrabhaga Beach of Konark in Odisha's Puri district with adherence to government prescribed Covid-19 protocols. Around 70 artists from across the country will take part in the festival. Last few years saw participation from Russia, USA, Singapore & Italy. World renowned artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik has been appointed as the Chief Curator of the festival. "I am grateful to Odisha tourism for allowing the event to take place despite the pandemic. Although we are quite sad that we will not be able to host international artists but are hopeful that we will see their participation next year," said Pattnaik. Several measures have been taken to ensure Covid-19 protocol is followed. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:21