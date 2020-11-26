Global  
 

Record COVID death tolls reported in Turkey

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Record COVID death tolls reported in Turkey

Record COVID death tolls reported in Turkey

New coronavirus restrictions came in on Tuesday for Turkey, as the country recorded a record number of covid deaths for the ninth day in a row.

Maha Albadrawi reports.


Health Sec.: UK Hospitals ready for COVID vaccine

 British Health Secretary Matt Hancock says hospitals are ready to receive the new coronavirus vaccine and other modes of distribution are being set up. Britain..
USATODAY.com
Watch: 9th International Sand Art Festival begins in Odisha amid Covid curbs [Video]

Watch: 9th International Sand Art Festival begins in Odisha amid Covid curbs

The ninth edition of the International Sand Art Festival kicked-off at the Chandrabhaga Beach of Konark in Odisha's Puri district with adherence to government prescribed Covid-19 protocols. Around 70 artists from across the country will take part in the festival. Last few years saw participation from Russia, USA, Singapore & Italy. World renowned artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik has been appointed as the Chief Curator of the festival. "I am grateful to Odisha tourism for allowing the event to take place despite the pandemic. Although we are quite sad that we will not be able to host international artists but are hopeful that we will see their participation next year," said Pattnaik. Several measures have been taken to ensure Covid-19 protocol is followed. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:21Published

Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate dips below 7%: Satyendar Jain

 He said that more than 1,600 Intensive Care Units (ICU) were available in hospitals across Delhi.
DNA

Delhi's COVID-19 positivity ate dips below 7%: Satyendar Jain

 He said that more than 1,600 Intensive Care Unit (ICU were available in hospitals across Dellhi
DNA

British man died 'in fall' at Dalaman airport in Turkey

 Andrew Westlake had to leave his flight after behaving "strangely" and died later, an inquest heard.
BBC News

Turkish exploration vessel back in port ahead of EU summit

 Turkey’s seismic exploration vessel Oruc Reis returned to port on Monday from disputed Mediterranean waters, less than two weeks before a European Union summit..
WorldNews
Turkey jails hundreds for life over 2016 failed coup attempt [Video]

Turkey jails hundreds for life over 2016 failed coup attempt

In one of the biggest cases related to the plot to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 337 ex-pilots and other suspects sentenced to life.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:04Published
Turkey changes course: Ankara looks to rebuild ties as domestic woes mount [Video]

Turkey changes course: Ankara looks to rebuild ties as domestic woes mount

Turkey changes course: Ankara looks to rebuild ties as domestic woes mountView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 04:45Published