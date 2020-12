Will Liverpool's Kelleher keep his place? Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:32s - Published 6 minutes ago Will Liverpool's Kelleher keep his place? Former Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Friedel believes Jurgen Klopp will stick with goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher over Adrian until Alisson returns from injury, after the 22-year-old impressed on his Champions League debut. 0

