Meghan Markle Follows Princess Diana's Footsteps and Sends Messages Through Fashion Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:13s - Published 3 minutes ago Meghan Markle Follows Princess Diana's Footsteps and Sends Messages Through Fashion Meghan Markle uses fashion to send a message like Princess Diana did, but instead of developing her style as a royal, she came into the family with previous experience from working with costume designers and being an influencer. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend