Reporter Update: Wednesday Steelers-Ravens Matchup To Make History

KDKA's Lindsay Ward has more on how today Steelers-Ravens matchup could make NFL history if it goes off without another hitch.
Ravens Arrive In PittsburghOvernight, the Baltimore Ravens arrived in Pittsburgh for their Wednesday afternoon matchup with the Steelers.
Pittsburgh Steelers Provide Fill-In-The-Blank Excuse Form For Fans After NFL Moves Game Vs. Ravens To Wednesday AfternoonAfter the Steelers game vs. the Baltimore Ravens was postponed to Wednesday with a kickoff time scheduled for 3:40 p.m., the team is providing fans an excuse form they can use to make sure they are..