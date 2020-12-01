Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas Authorities Investigating Death Of Social Media Influencer Alexis Sharkey

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Texas Authorities Investigating Death Of Social Media Influencer Alexis Sharkey
Sharkey was admired online by tens of thousands of social media followers.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Alexis Sharkey's mom convinced foul play to blame in daughter's death

The mother of a Texas social media influencer found dead near a Houston highway said Wednesday that...
FOXNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Police: Body Of Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey Was Found Near Texas Interstate [Video]

Police: Body Of Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey Was Found Near Texas Interstate

Police in Houston, Texas have confirmed the body of Alexis Robinault, a 26-year-old Instagram influencer, was found near the Interstate-10 frontage road. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:37Published
Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Nude Body Found on the Side of the Road in Houston [Video]

Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Nude Body Found on the Side of the Road in Houston

The 26-year-old was last heard from on Friday evening before her body was discovered Saturday

Credit: People     Duration: 01:06Published
Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey's mom says death was 'absolutely foul play' [Video]

Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey's mom says death was 'absolutely foul play'

Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey's mom says death was 'absolutely foul play'

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:22Published