Trump to Award Lou Holtz Presidential Medal of Freedom

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Trump to Award Lou Holtz Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The famed Notre Dame football coach will receive the medal on Thursday.

America recognizes Lou Holtz as one of the greatest football coaches of all time for his unmatched accomplishments on the gridiron, but he is also a philanthropist, author, and true American patriot, White House, via statement.

Holtz, a staunch Trump supporter, called the president an "outstanding leader" at the Republican National Convention in August.

In September, Trump shared his intention to award Holtz with the nation's highest civilian honor.

We’ve analyzed it very closely, we’ve looked at all of those recommendations, we’ve looked at Lou’s life and his career and what he’s done for charity, President Donald Trump, via statement.

And the football is obvious, he was a great coach, but what he’s done beyond even coaching.

So Lou will be getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom, President Donald Trump, via statement.

On Nov.

19, Holtz revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was recovering


