Related videos from verified sources Man Charged With Crashing Into Sheriff's Police Cars On Eisenhower



A driver struck a Cook County Sheriff's Police squad car as it waited in traffic on the Eisenhower Expressway, forcing it into another squad car in front of it, Illinois State Police say. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:27 Published 2 weeks ago Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Dragging Police Officer From Car



A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, after police said he dragged an officer from his car while fleeing a traffic stop Monday night near the 95th Street CTA Red Line terminal. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:34 Published on November 25, 2020 Man and infant killed in traffic collision at bus stop



The man was identified as 37-year-old Anthony T. Leyvas and the infant pedestrian was identified as 6-month-old Xander Leyvas. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:31 Published on November 23, 2020