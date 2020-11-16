Local florists return from decorating the White House

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

A few weeks ago, News 25 featured a mother-daughter duo who were getting ready to jet off to the nation’s capital to help First Lady Melania Trump decorate the White House for the holiday season.

Weeks ago, we featured a- mother-daughter duo - - - - who were getting ready to jet - off to the nation's capital - to help first lady melania trum- decorate the white house- for the holiday season.

- news 25 caught up with theresa- cuevas and her daughter - courtney cuevas now that they - have returned from washington - d.c.

With lots of pictures and- memories.

- the cuevases were a part of the- first crew whoch helped - with the prep wor of the- decorating including- putting lights on the trees and- checking old ornaments to - make sure they weren't broken.- the long beach-based florists - even got to help handcraft a- couple of ornaments.- this was cuevas' reaction when- she got to see the final- product of all her and many - others' hard work.- - theresa cuevas, owner of- forget-me-- not florist: "very very overwhelmed when we actually go- to go back in and see the - finished product of what- everybody had done with the - - - things that we had helped prep.- it was so great.

So much- prettier in person than the - pictures and video- show it.

Just very very - beautiful."

"it made me want to come home and take my whole christmas tre- all the way back- down and re-do it the way they- do it at the white house.

But - that's a lot because i- have three trees up already, so- i don't know if i would want to- - - - start over.

But next year i pla- to do a little bit different- decorating."

Cuevas says she would love to - help the first lady over and- over, however they only pick so- many decorators and florists- every year and she wants someon- else to have