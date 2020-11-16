Local florists return from decorating the White House

Global  
 

A few weeks ago, News 25 featured a mother-daughter duo who were getting ready to jet off to the nation’s capital to help First Lady Melania Trump decorate the White House for the holiday season.

- the cuevases were a part of the- first crew whoch helped - with the prep wor of the- decorating including- putting lights on the trees and- checking old ornaments to - make sure they weren't broken.- the long beach-based florists - even got to help handcraft a- couple of ornaments.- this was cuevas' reaction when- she got to see the final- product of all her and many - others' hard work.- - theresa cuevas, owner of- forget-me-- not florist: "very very overwhelmed when we actually go- to go back in and see the - finished product of what- everybody had done with the - - - things that we had helped prep.- it was so great.

So much- prettier in person than the - pictures and video- show it.

Just very very - beautiful."

"it made me want to come home and take my whole christmas tre- all the way back- down and re-do it the way they- do it at the white house.

But - that's a lot because i- have three trees up already, so- i don't know if i would want to- - - - start over.

But next year i pla- to do a little bit different- decorating."

Cuevas says she would love to - help the first lady over and- over, however they only pick so- many decorators and florists- every year and she wants someon- else to have




