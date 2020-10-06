Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Selena Gomez reportedly dating NBA star Jimmy Butler

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Selena Gomez reportedly dating NBA star Jimmy Butler
Selena Gomez has reportedly been cosying up to basketball star Jimmy Butler.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jimmy Butler Jimmy Butler American basketball player

Jimmy Butler Leads Heat to Game 3 Win Over Lakers in NBA Finals [Video]

Jimmy Butler Leads Heat to Game 3 Win Over Lakers in NBA Finals

Sunday's game saw Butler finish with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Selena Gomez Selena Gomez American singer, actress and producer

Selena Gomez Kidney Jokes Removed from 'Saved By The Bell' Reboot

 Selena Gomez is no longer the butt of a couple jokes from the new "Saved By The Bell" cast -- after tons of backlash, the show's removing the kidney jokes. The..
TMZ.com

'Saved By the Bell' reboot creators apologize for joking about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant

 The creators behind TV's new "Saved By the Bell" reboot are apologizing for making multiple jokes about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant.
USATODAY.com

Selena Gomez Kidney Jokes Fly in 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot, Fans Pissed

 Selena Gomez was the butt of a couple of jokes on the 'Saved By The Bell' reboot that many consider in bad taste -- and which even more are raging over. Mega..
TMZ.com

National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

Coronavirus updates: CDC director warns of 450K deaths by February; California again breaks daily case record; 48 NBA players test positive

 NBA says 48 players have tested positive for virus. Hawaii couple arrested for traveling after positive COVID test. 273K U.S. deaths. Latest news.
 
USATODAY.com
48 NBA players have COVID-19 before season starts [Video]

48 NBA players have COVID-19 before season starts

Forty-eight NBA players tested positive for COVID-19, the league said on Wednesday, as players returned to their team's home markets for the start of the 2020-21 season on Dec. 22. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:16Published
Forty-eight players test positive for COVID-19 as league gears up for new season [Video]

Forty-eight players test positive for COVID-19 as league gears up for new season

Forty-eight NBA players tested positive for COVID-19 as teams gear up for the start of the 2020-21 season on December 22.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Here's What's Really Going on Between Selena Gomez and NBA Star Jimmy Butler

New couple alert? Not so fast! Selena Gomez recently sparked romance rumors with Miami Heat player...
E! Online - Published

Selena Gomez & Jimmy Butler Have Been on a 'Few Dates,' Source Reveals

Selena Gomez has reportedly been on a few dates with NBA star Jimmy Butler. A source told E! News...
Just Jared - Published

Is Selena Gomez Dating Miami Heat Player Jimmy Butler? Inside Their Outing

Is Selena Gomez dating Jimmy Butler? Word on the street is that Rare Beauty founder may have found a...
OK! Magazine - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Selena Gomez Named One Of People Magazine's 'People Of The Year' [Video]

Selena Gomez Named One Of People Magazine's 'People Of The Year'

People magazine has given us a look at their picks for "People of the Year", which includes George Clooney, Regina King, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Selena Gomez, who shared how she's hoping to inspire a..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:37Published
Selena Gomez Reacts To 'Saved By The Bell' Diss [Video]

Selena Gomez Reacts To 'Saved By The Bell' Diss

Selena Gomez reacts to the Saved By The Bell reboot mocking her kidney transplant. Harry Styles claps back at Candance Owens. Plus, Billie Eilish responds to that old tank top photo going viral.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:28Published
Saved by the Bell removes joke about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant [Video]

Saved by the Bell removes joke about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant

A joke referencing Selena Gomez's kidney transplant has been removed from an episode of 'Saved by the Bell'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:45Published