Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU pays tribute to Former French President Giscard d’Estaing, ‘key architect of European project’

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 02:14s - Published
EU pays tribute to Former French President Giscard d’Estaing, ‘key architect of European project’

EU pays tribute to Former French President Giscard d’Estaing, ‘key architect of European project’

EU pays tribute to Former French President Giscard d’Estaing, ‘key architect of European project’

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Valéry Giscard d'Estaing Valéry Giscard d'Estaing

Former President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing ‘was the incarnation’ of a forward-moving France [Video]

Former President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing ‘was the incarnation’ of a forward-moving France

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:55Published
Ex-President Giscard d'Estaing’s centrist vision impacted France and Europe [Video]

Ex-President Giscard d'Estaing’s centrist vision impacted France and Europe

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:33Published
Ex-President Giscard d'Estaing 'will always be part of French lives', 'was very full of himself' [Video]

Ex-President Giscard d'Estaing 'will always be part of French lives', 'was very full of himself'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:36Published
Ex-French leader Valery Giscard d'Estaing dies at 94 [Video]

Ex-French leader Valery Giscard d'Estaing dies at 94

Valery Giscard d’Estaing, the president of France from 1974 to 1981 who became a champion of European integration, died on Wednesday.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 04:16Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Starmer: Labour a “united front” on Brexit [Video]

Starmer: Labour a “united front” on Brexit

Sir Keir Starmer says the Labour Party has presented “a strong united front” over the last few months despite “different opinions” on a Brexit deal. Negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom on a post-Brexit trade agreement are currently taking place in Westminster. The Labour leader’s comments come amid reports of a shadow cabinet split on support for the deal. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published
EU's buying of COVID vaccines shows value of a future health union, says Sweden's health minister [Video]

EU's buying of COVID vaccines shows value of a future health union, says Sweden's health minister

In November the EU began its first steps towards building a health union among member countries.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:45Published

Brexit: UK-EU trade talks down to the wire

 The UK and EU teams are under pressure to finalise an agreement, as talks continue in London.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Former French President Giscard d’Estaing dies of COVID-19 at 94 [Video]

Former French President Giscard d’Estaing dies of COVID-19 at 94

Giscard remembered as a leader who modernised France and was a champion of European integration.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published