Steelers stay undefeated after a narrow win over Ravens

Clay Travis likes Steelers to remain undefeated after Week 12 game VS Ravens | FOX BET LIVE



The Pittsburgh Steelers are going for a season sweep, as they are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL. Hear why Clay Travis expects their winning streak to continue as they take on Lamar.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:31 Published 1 week ago

Clay Travis Ravens, Bill & Colts could end Steelers' chance at a 16-0 season | FOX BET LIVE



The Pittsburgh Steelers are the last remaining undefeated team in the league, but will they remain undefeated as they round the corner in the 2020 season? Clay Travis explains why the Steelers'.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:09 Published 1 week ago