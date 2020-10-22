Father Christmas to be granted special travel corridor, MPs told

The Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, promised MPs FatherChristmas will be given a travel corridor so he can deliver gifts to familiesthis Christmas.
Responding to a question from the shadow leader of the House,Valerie Vaz, Mr Rees-Mogg said Father Christmas would be not need to bevaccinated to enter the UK, noting his own children were waiting "with batedbreath" for Christmas Day.
Mr Rees-Mogg later confirmed Father Christmas'selves would qualify as key workers.
Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg recalled an episode of Peppa Pig as he gave his support for a puddle jumping contest. The World Puddle Jumping Championships are usually held at Wicksteed Park in Kettering but in order to comply with social distancing restrictions this year they are taking place online. Kettering's Conservative MP Philip Hollobone called for a "statement in support" of the event.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson gives a statement in the Commons on arrangements for exams and accountability in 2021.
The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: "Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity". Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from "early next week".
Ed Miliband has explained why the Labour Party abstained from Tuesday evening's Commons vote on the introduction of England's new Covid tier system. The shadow business secretary also criticised the government's "inadequate" economic support for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Boris Johnson has announced that all "wet pubs" are to receive further financial support, as he looks to ward off a Conservative rebellion over his post-lockdown plan. Opening the debate on the tiers system in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister said all "wet pubs" - establishments that do not serve food - will receive £1,000 to "recognise how hard they have been hit" by Covid controls during what would typically be their busiest time of year. MPs are due to vote on Tuesday on measures that would put 99% of England's population into the tough measures of Tier 2 and Tier 3 when the second national lockdown ends on Wednesday. Pubs will only be allowed to open in Tier 2 if they can act as a restaurant, while those in Tier 3 will only be permitted to serve takeaway.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has departed Downing Street ahead of a statement in the House of Commons on how England's regional tiers will be set out.