Father Christmas to be granted special travel corridor, MPs told

The Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, promised MPs FatherChristmas will be given a travel corridor so he can deliver gifts to familiesthis Christmas.

Responding to a question from the shadow leader of the House,Valerie Vaz, Mr Rees-Mogg said Father Christmas would be not need to bevaccinated to enter the UK, noting his own children were waiting "with batedbreath" for Christmas Day.

Mr Rees-Mogg later confirmed Father Christmas'selves would qualify as key workers.


