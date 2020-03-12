December Nights in Aberdeen - 12/3/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 4 minutes ago

Eric Crosswhite talks with Tina Robbins about Aberdeen's December Nights taking place every Thursday night in Aberdeen.

Eric crosswhite: welcome back.

We are joined now by tina robbins from the aberdeen visitors bureau.

Good morning.

Thank you for taking the time to talk with us.

Tina robbins: good morning.

Sure.

Good morning.

Good to see you.

Eric crosswhite: a busy time in aberdeen.

Christmas.

You guys are helping people bring in the season in a safe way.

Tina robbins: yes, we definitely are.

We're having december nights.

So each thursday night in the month of december, we're having special shopping nights with extended hours.

Eric crosswhite: gotcha.

And so what can people expect when they come out?

What do you want them to get out of this?

Tina robbins: so each night, we will have extended hours so that people who are working will be able to come, but also, so that the stores won't be as crowded.

You'll feel a little safer to come out and shop because you'll have more time and less crowds.

So we have some special events.

There'll be some snow, but it will be the safe kind from machine.

So you don't have to worry because it .

Eric crosswhite: not as cold that way?

Tina robbins: no, no, no, no, no.

Our christmas lights are up.

All of our decorations are up.

We've added a lot of lights this year, so that as people are out driving, they'll be able to see.

Come and look and come and shop.

We have a sip and shop.

We are giving away gift cards.

We're giving away a cooler.

And we have a book signing.

So we have a lot of activities that it will be a lot of things that keep moving, not static events.

Eric crosswhite: i gotcha.

And i know a lot of communities out there that we've talked to are trying to give back to their residents and their people that live there because it has been such a difficult year.

For christmas, you really want to try and lift people's spirits up.

Tina robbins: that's what we're trying to do.

We've added a lot of decorations at the depot.

When we do our christmas parade, it will be a driving parade.

So we wanted to add a lot of lights so that you'll be able to see them, things to do with your family, things to stay safe.

Eric crosswhite: and remind people too, that there are local businesses out there where they can do some of their christmas shopping.

This event will probably help them see some of those businesses in aberdeen.

Tina robbins: yes.

We want to promote our small businesses.

That's why we're doing the gift cards.

That's why we're doing the items that we've gotten.

The book signings will be at some of our small businesses.

So we're really excited to promote them.

Eric crosswhite: all right.

And i'm sure just like everybody else, you've interacted with a lot of people who have felt the struggles from this year.

What are you hoping that the average joe person takes away from this event and from this christmas festivities?

Tina robbins: that the magic of christmas is still here.

That you can't stop christmas and the lights.

And we look like a postcard.

Aberdeen just looks like a postcard.

So come and do the driving.

Come and see the lights.

Come and shop with us.

Find that special something that you wouldn't find somewhere else.

Eric crosswhite: probably the perfect opportunity and perfect place to maybe take some of those family photos for christmas, too.

Tina robbins: we have lots of fun photo ops.

We've got a new grecian path with the lights.

It's all decorated for christmas.

We have more lights at the adams-french historic district, which is beautiful.

Perfect place to stop and take pictures.

Eric crosswhite: so much stuff.

So many pretty backgrounds out there.

Okay.

So remind everybody when, december 9th, how long it's going to last, when does it start?

All that good stuff.

Tina robbins: okay.

Each night in december.

So it's december 3rd is the sip and shop.

December 10th, it's the parade and shopping.

And then december 17th will be men's night, and we'll have book signings.

We'll have lots of festivities each night.

Those special items are from 4:00 to 7:00.

Eric crosswhite: awesome.

Tina, anything else that you would like to add that maybe we didn't cover?

Tina robbins: just come and visit aberdeen.

You've got to come see us.

Eric crosswhite: it sounds like it'll be a great time, tina.

Thanks so much.

Tina robbins: thank you.