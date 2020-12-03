Hikers discover new mystery monolith in California
Hikers in Atascadero, California, came across a mysterious metal monolith just a few days after a similar structure was removed from the Utah desert.
a strange mystery has people scratching their heads on california's central coast.
Yet another shiny, metal monolith has appeared.
This time...on a hiking trail in atascadero.
A helicopter in utah discovered a similar structure a couple weeks ago but then... when hikers went to look for it... it was gone.
And in romania - the same thing.
Some people think it's just an artist at work..
And as you can imagine, others have theories that are out of this