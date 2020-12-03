Hikers discover new mystery monolith in California

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 5 minutes ago

Hikers in Atascadero, California, came across a mysterious metal monolith just a few days after a similar structure was removed from the Utah desert.

### a strange mystery has people scratching their heads on california's central coast.

Yet another shiny, metal monolith has appeared.

This time...on a hiking trail in atascadero.

A helicopter in utah discovered a similar structure a couple weeks ago but then... when hikers went to look for it... it was gone.

And in romania - the same thing.

Some people think it's just an artist at work..

And as you can imagine, others have theories that are out of this