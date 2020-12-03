Warner Brothers Makes Historic Decision

On Thursday, Warner Bros.

Announced an unprecedented distribution strategy for its 2021 theatrical release slate.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate Hollywood.

The movie studio will debut all of its 2021 movies on HBO Max in the US the same day they hit theaters.

The movies will be available on Max for one month, after which they'll leave the streamer and continue to play in theaters.

Business Insider reports movies impacted include "The Matrix 4," "The Suicide Squad," and "Godzilla vs Kong."